SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $23.38 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.