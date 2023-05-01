State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

