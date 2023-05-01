Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $275.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

