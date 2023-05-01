Stifel Nicolaus Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $498.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.08.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $361.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.93. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

