Stifel Nicolaus Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $48.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

