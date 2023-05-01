Stifel Nicolaus Raises SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $18.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of SCPL opened at $17.08 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners grew its position in SciPlay by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SciPlay by 875.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

