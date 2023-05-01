StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
