StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

