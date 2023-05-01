StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

