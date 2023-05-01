StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 6.9 %

PULM opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

