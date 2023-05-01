StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 6.9 %
PULM opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.