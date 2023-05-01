StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

