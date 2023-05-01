Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 475 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

