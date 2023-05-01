Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $57.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.