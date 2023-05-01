Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $136.40 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $134.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

