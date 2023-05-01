Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Waters by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $300.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.49. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

