Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,346,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,878,000 after acquiring an additional 562,092 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

BMY opened at $66.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

