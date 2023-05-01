Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

