Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

