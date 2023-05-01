Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.