Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.