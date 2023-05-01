Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

