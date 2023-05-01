Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 898,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after buying an additional 90,059 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

