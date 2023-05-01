Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SUN opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

