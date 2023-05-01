Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

