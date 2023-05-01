Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
