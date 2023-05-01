Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

