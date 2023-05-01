Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $1.98 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

