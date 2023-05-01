TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $51,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $551.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.25 and its 200 day moving average is $485.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

