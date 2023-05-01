TD Asset Management Inc Buys 300,353 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 950.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock opened at $111.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.