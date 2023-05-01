TD Asset Management Inc Buys 44,163 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:USB opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.