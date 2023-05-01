TD Asset Management Inc Buys 83,641 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.