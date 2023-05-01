TD Asset Management Inc Has $38.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Clorox worth $38,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

