TD Asset Management Inc Has $44.23 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $44,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

