TD Asset Management Inc Has $44.77 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,128 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.