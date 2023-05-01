TD Asset Management Inc Has $50.93 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 64,212 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $50,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,841 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

