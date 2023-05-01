TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 58,303 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.