TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,393 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Chevron worth $622,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

