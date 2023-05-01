TD Asset Management Inc Sells 22,211 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $43,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after buying an additional 636,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

