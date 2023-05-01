Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $46.60 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.