Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after buying an additional 491,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

