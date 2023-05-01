Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $13.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,477.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,693.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,076.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

