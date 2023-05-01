The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

