The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

