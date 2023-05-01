THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

