TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Lowered to C$159.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

