Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

