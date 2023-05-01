Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $414,012.20 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $414,012.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,166,856.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 353,008 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

