Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

