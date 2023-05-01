Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TRRSF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

