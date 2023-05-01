Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Triton International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.