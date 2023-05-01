Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $7.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.